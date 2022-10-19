CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Princeton Ups Law Enforcement Presence After Undergrad Student Vanishes
MANHUNT
Read it at ABC News
Princeton said they will have “an increased law enforcement presence” on campus this week as they desperately search for an undergrad student who has been missing since Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. Friday near the Scully Hall dorm, where she lives, the university said. Many Princeton students are home for fall break, which began the same day Ewunetie went missing. An email to students said she “has not been in touch with her family or friends in several days” and is officially being considered a missing person by the Department of Public Safety, the Daily Princetonian reported. The department has requested that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact them immediately at (609) 258-1000.