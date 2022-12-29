Missing Princeton Student Whose Body Was Found on Campus Died by Suicide
TRAGEDY
The Princeton undergrad who was reported missing and then discovered dead behind the university’s tennis courts in October died by suicide, according to an official autopsy by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office. 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie took a lethal combination of “Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine,” according to the report. The prestigious university reported her missing on Oct. 16, two days after the sociology junior was last heard from, and four days before her body would be uncovered amid a frantic search. Shortly after her death, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement describing that “there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.