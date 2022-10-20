Princeton University Steps Up Search for Missing 20-Year-Old Student
MYSTERY
The search for a missing Princeton University student intensified Wednesday after nobody had seen or heard from her for five days. Junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday near a residential building on the New Jersey campus, the college said. Officials first reported Ewunetie missing on Monday but the student was still missing as of Thursday evening. “As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus today including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft,” the university said in a community update. Ewunetie was reportedly volunteering at one of the school’s eating clubs last Thursday night. Her family contacted the school Sunday night asking them to check on her well-being after they had not heard from her in days.