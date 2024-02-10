Principal Accused of Pretending to Shoot Students During School Drill
‘NO TRUST IN HER’
A California elementary school principal was placed on leave after students and parents complained that she subjected kids as young as 4 years old to a “traumatizing” school shooting drill. Nina Denson, the principal of Washington Elementary in California’s San Gabriel Valley, allegedly walked around banging on windows, pretending to shoot students, and saying things like, “Boom. You’re dead” to children during an unauthorized lockdown drill. “This type of drill where a scenario was run is not approved by the district nor part of our district protocol,” Jim Symonds, the superintendent of San Gabriel Valley Unified School District, told local news. Some staff members also reported being disturbed by Denson’s actions, claiming she made an announcement after the drill in which she said seven students had died. Parents reported that their children were terrified during the drill and several demanded Denson be removed for good. “I don’t want her back here at all,” one parent told Fox News. “She doesn’t have the trust of the community.”