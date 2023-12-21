Pringles’ New Collab With The Caviar Co. Is the Ultimate High-Low Holiday Treat
CRISPS + CAVIAR
It’s official: fashion’s enduring ‘quiet luxury’ movement has made its way into the culinary zeitgeist courtesy of Pringles’ latest collab with The Caviar Co. (and, largely, to this viral TikTok trend). Frankly, the partnership is a match made in foodie heaven—it’s the perfect high-low treat for caviar novices and caviar snobs alike. The Caviar Co.’s M.O. is making caviar fun, sexy, approachable, and accessible without sacrificing quality, and the limited-edition drop with the beloved potato chip brand is the perfect embodiment of its efforts. The limited collection includes three caviar tasting kits, ranging from just $40 to just $140, making it a fabulous last-minute gift to create an elevated New Year’s Eve pre-gaming snack or just a bougie “girl dinner” on any budget.
Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps & Caviar’ Flight
I personally recommend splurging for the Pringles x The Caviar Co. Crisps and Caviar Tasting Flight ($140), which comes with one ounce of Classic White Sturgeon Caviar, one ounce of Smoked Trout Roe, three Pringles Chips flavors, two disposable spoons, and a luxe gold caviar tin key—all packaged in a beautiful, infinitely-giftable box. Of course, you can’t go wrong with the Salt of The Sea bundle ($110) or the Smoky Shores Set ($49) either. Skip the played-out wine-charcuterie night and opt for a way sexier caviar-tasting moment with these one-and-done pairing kits.
