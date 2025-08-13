These Cute Sundresses Have It All—Bold Design, Oh-So Soft Cotton, and Deep Pockets

Summer may be winding down, but sundresses aren’t going anywhere. Printfresh’s bold, cotton dresses are made for the season and beyond. Each size-inclusive dress (XS to 4X or 6X depending on style) features hand-drawn designs and–wait for it–pockets. And not the tiny decorative, kind: these are deep pockets that easily hold your phone, keys, and wallet. No matter how you wear them, a Prinfresh dress makes it look like you put in serious effort when all you really did was throw one on.

Folklore Flowers Buy At Printfresh $ 228

With puff sleeves, a flutter hem, and an adjustable belt, this square-neck dress channels prairie charm. Finish the look with your favorite pair of cowboy boots.

Tibetan Tigress Buy At Printfresh $ 228

The lush foliage and beautiful tiger cats of this striking blue dress create a surprisingly neutral palette. With pintuck pleats and flutter sleeves, it’s the kind of dress that makes people ask where you got it.

Juliette Dress in City Cats Buy At $ 198

While the collar and button-up silhouette say “business,” the pattern of spotted leopards and lush tropical foliage say “but in a cool job.”