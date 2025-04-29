Cheat Sheet
Actress Who Starred in ‘Carrie’ and ‘Dallas’ Dies at 100

William Vaillancourt
Updated 04.29.25 5:45PM EDT 
Published 04.29.25 4:51PM EDT 
Priscilla Pointer, Amy Irving
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Actress Priscilla Pointer, who had roles in the television show Dallas, the film Carrie, and portrayed mother figures in several other films in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, her daughter announced. She was 100. Amy Irving wrote in an Instagram post that her mother died “peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.” Pointer had roles alongside her daughter in six films besides 1976’s Carrie, including Looking for Mr. Goodbar the following year, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), and Blue Velvet (1986). Pointer was on the CBS show Dallas for six seasons, ending in 1983. For 32 years, Pointer was married to Jules Irving, the artistic director of Lincoln Center, with whom they had three children: Amy, David, and Katie. After Irving’s death in 1979, Pointer married actor Robert Symonds, the associate director of Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Pointer was Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law for four years in the 1980s due to her daughter Amy’s marriage to the director.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Trump Reveals His Number One Choice to Succeed Pope Francis
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.29.25 4:18PM EDT 

President Donald Trump knows who he wants to see elected pope by the upcoming conclave: himself. “Who do you see as pope?” a reporter asked the president Tuesday. “As pope? I’d like to be pope,” Trump replied without hesitation. “That would be my number one choice.” Ignoring Trump’s divine delusion, the reporter asked again who he’d like to see succeed Pope Francis, who died at 88 on Easter Monday. “No, I don’t know, I have no preference,” he said, before praising Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. Trump, who’s said he considers himself a non-denominational Christian, is ineligible for the job as a non-Catholic, despite his papal fantasy. Popes have traditionally been elected from among cardinals under the age of 80, by a conclave of 135 voting cardinals. Dolan, considered a conservative within the church, will be among the cardinals gathering in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel when the conclave begins on May 7. Their choice will likely determine whether the church continues along the relatively progressive path charted by Pope Francis—or if it will shift course back toward a more traditional doctrine.

MAGA Billionaire Leads L.A. Times to Lose $50 Million
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.29.25 2:38PM EDT 
Patrick Soon-Shiong.
COMO, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 07: Patrick Soon-Shiong Pier Marco Tacca/Pier Marco Tacca/Getty

The Los Angeles Times lost roughly $50 million last year, according to AdWeek, as its right-leaning billionaire owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong takes a bludgeon to the paper’s operations. L.A. Times Studios President Anna Magzanyan’s disclosure to staff comes after Soon-Shiong has tried to remake the paper he purchased in 2018 into one less focused on politics—or critical of Donald Trump. Soon-Shiong blocked the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last year, and he has since added a AI-powered “bias meter” that reveals opinion columns’ political tone. He has also explored partnering with conservative podcaster and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for his upcoming “LAT Next” venture. Soon-Shiong’s actions, alongside L.A.’s devastating fires that upended subscriber-dense neighborhoods like the Pacific Palisades, have pushed away both paying customers and advertisers, according to AdWeek. “I don’t see the paper having a very long life if this continues,” one source familiar with the situation told the outlet.

Read it at AdWeek

A ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot Is Officially in the Works
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.29.25 4:58PM EDT 
Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman, Brenda Strong, and Teri Hatcher on set of Desperate Housewives.
Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Perhaps this should be said with cautious enthusiasm, but it seems Desperate Housewives fans might soon be returning back to Wisteria Lane. In a report published Tuesday, Variety confirmed that a new iteration of the beloved ABC series is currently in development at Onyx Collective, a content studio owned and operated by Disney Entertainment. The outlet reports that the reboot is currently titled Wisteria Lane, and has Stacey Sher, Pilar Savone, Natalie Chaidez, and actress Kerry Washington attached to executive produce. Chaidez, whose credits include television shows like The Flight Attendant and Heroes, is also slated to write the reboot. Desperate Housewives originally ran on ABC for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012. The show was created by Marc Cherry, and starred Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, and Nicolette Sheridan. It followed the drama swirling behind the perfectly picturesque lives of the residents of Wisteria Lane, from murder, adultery and everything in between.

Mom Says ICE Agents Humiliated Her Family in Mistaken Raid
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.29.25 2:50PM EDT 
ICE at a home.
Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Getty Images

A woman says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other federal agents raided her Oklahoma City home and forced her family to stand outside in the rain in their underwear. The woman, referred to as “Marisa” by KFOR, had moved with her three daughters from Maryland just two weeks earlier. On Thursday morning, around 20 armed men allegedly stormed their home, identifying themselves as federal immigration agents, and ordered family outside before they could get dressed. “They wanted me to change in front of all of them, in between all of them,” Marisa told KFOR. “You have her out there, a minor, in her underwear.” Marisa said the search warrant did not include her family’s names and appeared to be for the home’s previous residents. “We just moved here from Maryland. We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens,” she told KFOR. The agents reportedly seized their phones, laptops, and life savings as “evidence,” leaving Marisa with no idea how to get them back. She said that before leaving, an agent acknowledged that the family’s morning might have been “a little rough.” Marisa called the remark “denigrating”, adding: “You literally traumatized me and my daughters for life.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Read it at KFOR

Christie Brinkley Tells How She Discovered Hubby’s Affair With Teen
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.29.25 3:24PM EDT 
Christie Brinkley and her ex-husband Peter Cook at Radio City Music Hall in 2004.
Christie Brinkley and her ex-husband Peter Cook at Radio City Music Hall in 2004. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In her new memoir, Uptown Girl, supermodel Christie Brinkley reveals exactly how she uncovered her fourth husband’s affair. Brinkley doesn’t shy away from detailing her messy split with architect Peter Cook in her memoir after discovering he had been having an affair with a high schooler. The student’s dad approached Brinkley while she was giving a speech at a high school in the Hamptons in 2006, informing her that her “arrogant husband” was having an affair with his teenage daughter. “I was so stunned that I froze,” she wrote, adding: “When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliche middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?” She and her friends decided to look through the family computer Charlie’s Angels style, according to Brinkley, and found a “labyrinth” of X-rated photos and porn accounts. “It was so insane that it was almost funny and soon enough, the three of us were doubled over in laughter,” she recounted. What ensued was a very public six-year divorce battle, which included the matter of who would get custody of their children, Sailor and Jack. Brinkley ultimately won custody of them both in 2008.

Read it at People

Majority of Americans Now Believe Trump Is a ‘Dangerous Dictator’
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.29.25 1:58PM EDT 
Donald Trump
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

A majority of Americans view President Donald Trump as a “dangerous dictator” who poses a threat to democracy, new polling data has revealed—including nearly a fifth of Republicans. A wide-ranging poll released on Tuesday to mark the president’s 100th day in office found 52 percent of voters agreed he was “a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy.” But while the statement understandably garnered a lot of support from Democrats, 17 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Independent voters also agreed with the question, suggesting the floating voters who helped put Trump in the White House have already begun to desert him in droves. “Most Americans view Trump in dictatorial terms, and I think most Americans are concerned that American democracy is on the line,” said PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman, whose company conducted the poll. “It’s only been 100 days into the Trump administration, yet we’ve really seen a pushback among most Americans to the Trump agenda,” she told Axios. However, despite the setback the president still enjoys overwhelming support from Republicans, with 81 percent agreeing with the statement “Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

Read it at Axios

Missing Democrat’s Car and Clothes Found Near Beach
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.29.25 1:43PM EDT 
Published 04.29.25 10:50AM EDT 
Petros Krommidas went missing April 23.
Petros Krommidas went missing April 23. Petros Krommidas for Nassau County Legislator/Facebook

The clothes and phone of a missing New York Democratic activist have been found, according to his family. Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen Wednesday in Baldwin, Long Island, as he went for a training swim in the ocean for an upcoming triathlon. His family said it was part of Krommidas’ usual routine, adding that he was “not a stranger to cold water training.” They reported him missing the next day, saying it was “completely out of character for him not to respond.” The Long Island native and Columbia graduate was also running for a seat on the Nassau County Legislature. Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs expressed how “heartbroken” the committee was over the young Democrat’s disappearance. He said: “Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values. He is well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders.” Krommidas, from Baldwin in the town of Hempstead, spoke with the Nassau County Young Democrats the night before he went missing, posting about it on Facebook. His family is now asking for people to help with the search efforts by walking between Lido Beach and Jacob Riis Park in Long Island at high tide.

Read it at New York Post

Trump Tariffs Liberate 20,000 UPS Workers From Their Jobs
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 04.29.25 1:52PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
UPS is slashing 20,000 jobs amid the economic chaos of Trump’s tariffs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

UPS announced Tuesday that it would slash 20,000 jobs amid the economic chaos of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, The New York Times reported. The move, which the company said is an attempt to cut costs in an uncertain market, comes as Trump’s sky-high tariffs have driven some UPS customers to ship less, the Times reported. UPS now employs 490,000 workers, the majority of which are represented by the Teamsters Union. The company also said that it would not be able to update its revenue forecasts for 2025 due to “macroeconomic uncertainty,” as the tariffs have roiled markets with volatility. Last year, UPS cut 12,000 jobs. In the past few months, it has searched for ways to boost revenue, such as shipping fewer packages for Amazon, its largest customer, explaining that many of those deliveries are not profitable. The company said it plans to cut the number of Amazon deliveries it makes in half over the next year. The Times reported that UPS CEO Carol Tomé observed to investors Tuesday that the tariffs were especially hurting small companies that rely on imports from China, on which Trump has instituted a 145 percent import tax.

Read it at The New York Times

WATCH: Elderly American Airlines Passenger Tries to Storm Cockpit
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.29.25 12:23PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: An American Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Harry Reid International Airport with the Wynn and Encore hotel and casinos, along with the Sphere in the background on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A woman was floored by airline staff and hauled off an American Airlines flight when she tried to invade the cockpit to grill the pilots about a delay. Flight AA950 was on the tarmac at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo on April 24 amid an unspecified delay affecting its journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. A female first-class Brazilian passenger reportedly became increasingly irate about the wait and decided to charge at the cockpit door in a bid for answers. “Get out! Get out!” a crew member appealed to her. The smartly-dressed passenger’s quest was ultimately fruitless, and she was taken down and restrained by the staffer and a colleague. “You son of a b---h, you’re disgusting, you can’t touch me, you don’t know who you’re talking to, you’re going to get f----d,” she is heard screaming, in now-viral video footage shot by fellow passengers. “I went to ask why I was late and this a-----e threw me out,” she protested. A nearby man appealed for calm, shouting at the woman to stop her tirade. He was hauled off the flight with the woman, and their respective traveling companions. They were handed over to police and the flight took off as normal hours later.

Posted by FlightMode on Monday 28 April 2025
Read it at New York Post

