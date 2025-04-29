Actress Who Starred in ‘Carrie’ and ‘Dallas’ Dies at 100
Actress Priscilla Pointer, who had roles in the television show Dallas, the film Carrie, and portrayed mother figures in several other films in the 1970s and 1980s, died Monday, her daughter announced. She was 100. Amy Irving wrote in an Instagram post that her mother died “peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed.” Pointer had roles alongside her daughter in six films besides 1976’s Carrie, including Looking for Mr. Goodbar the following year, The Falcon and the Snowman (1985), and Blue Velvet (1986). Pointer was on the CBS show Dallas for six seasons, ending in 1983. For 32 years, Pointer was married to Jules Irving, the artistic director of Lincoln Center, with whom they had three children: Amy, David, and Katie. After Irving’s death in 1979, Pointer married actor Robert Symonds, the associate director of Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Pointer was Steven Spielberg’s mother-in-law for four years in the 1980s due to her daughter Amy’s marriage to the director.