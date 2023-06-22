Elvis’ Estate Blasts ‘Horrific’ New Priscilla Presley Biopic
‘LIKE A COLLEGE MOVIE’
Just under a year after Baz Luhrmann offered audiences a relatively toothless take on the relationship between Elvis Presley and his young bride, the trailer for a forthcoming biopic centering Priscilla Presley’s perspective has promised to paint a more complicated picture of the marriage. And unsurprisingly, the King’s estate isn’t happy. An official told TMZ on Thursday that writer-director Sofia Coppola’s work on Priscilla was “horrible,” adding, “It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.” Multiple officials said that the biopic, which stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, was “produced without the Estate’s knowledge or consent”—unlike Luhrmann’s Elvis. One person fired up for the film’s fall premiere, however, is Priscilla Presley herself. “I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book [Elvis and Me] by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” she told TMZ in a statement. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.” Love it or hate it, at least it won’t feature Tom Hanks in a fat suit.