Priscilla Presley Reveals Family Fallout After Daughter’s Death

Priscilla Presley, 80, is opening up about how tragedy reshaped her family after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking on Saturday at an event at Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas alongside son Navarone Garibaldi, Presley said Lisa Marie’s death at 54 “separated” the family, turning once-normal gatherings like shared meals into something far more complicated. Lisa Marie died from a bowel obstruction caused by complications from bariatric surgery in 2023. Presley got into a legal fight with her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, after Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023. Presley contested a 2016 amendment that removed her as a trustee and installed Keough as the sole manager of Lisa Marie’s estate. They settled the case in August 2023. Garibaldi, however, said he believes the fractures started earlier—with the 2020 death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at 27. “You would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further,” he said, explaining that grief pushed family members in different directions and fueled blame and resentment. But Garibaldi, 39, said Lisa Marie’s death ultimately had the opposite effect. The family, he explained, has since grown “closer together” and slowly begun letting go of some of the pain and tension that had divided them for years.

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