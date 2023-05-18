CHEAT SHEET
    Priscilla Presley Wanted to Be Buried Next to Elvis—Got Shot Down Fast: TMZ

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Priscilla Presley attends a photocall for the television series “Agent Elvis” in Los Angeles, California.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, asked to be buried next to her ex-husband during a dispute over daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, TMZ reports. “The King of Rock and Roll” currently rests in his Memphis estate, Graceland, with his mother’s gravesite on one side and his father’s on the other. Moving either of his parents to make room for Priscilla was a big ask—one that TMZ reports was shot down rather quickly and without much rebuttal from Priscilla. “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Priscilla told TMZ, “It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

