Priscilla Presley’s Lawyer Blasts Shocking Lisa Marie Claim
‘MALICIOUS CHARACTER ASSASSINATION’
Priscilla Presley is facing a $50 million lawsuit from two former business partners who claim she exploited the death of her daughter Lisa Marie to gain control of her late husband Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland. On Monday, Brigitte Kruse, an auctioneer of Elvis Presley memorabilia and her business associate Kevin Fiasco, who collects Elvis memorabilia, sued Priscilla for fraud and breach of contract. Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023, aged 54, after a bowel obstruction. The lawsuit claims Priscilla, 80, knew her daughter was preparing to remove her as the sole head of her trust, so removed life-saving medical treatment in order to gain control of the estate. Their lawsuit claims Priscilla did not follow her daughter’s “clear directive to ‘prolong her life’.” It adds, “Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa [Marie] being admitted, and before her granddaughter, Riley [Keough], was able to get to the hospital, demanding that Kruse issue a statement to the media, so she could control the narrative.” Priscilla’s attorney Marty Singer called the lawsuit “sad and vicious”. He told TMZ, “Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned.” Singer said the claims were “fabricated” with “absolutely no validity” and was confident the case would be dismissed. Keough, Singer adds, “stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life.”