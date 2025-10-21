CBS Mornings host and occasional astronaut Gayle King has started a fiery debate in her Instagram comments after sharing a photo of her sitting with Fox News firebrand Jesse Watters. King posted a picture of the pair, who found themselves seated next to each other on a flight. “Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King wrote. She then noted, “a good time was had by all!,” and added she was saving Watters’ number. Watters, who has more followers than King, has not shared the photo to his Instagram at time of publication. Comments on the post included “unfollowed,” “so out of touch” and “you might be good at reading that teleprompter but reading the room is not a skill you possess!” In 2019, Watters confused King with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. King, 70, sparked headlines this year after attending the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her best friend Oprah Winfrey. King also joined Sanchez when she went to space in Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket for 11 minutes in May, joined by Katy Perry among others, later saying everyone should take trips into space.
‘Prison Break’ Reboot Gets Green Light 20 Years Later
Prison Break is set to be rebooted for a new generation 20 years after it first aired on TV. Hulu has green-lit a new version of the crime drama, according to Variety. The original Prison Break ran on Fox between 2005 and 2009, with a revival series in 2017. The premise saw two brothers in jail, with Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit and his sibling Michael (Wentworth Miller) concocting a plan to help him escape and clear his name. Fans wanting to see the return of Purcell or Miller, however, will be disappointed. Hulu’s reboot will be set in the same world as the original Prison Break, but will have an entirely new cast and storyline. The cast so far includes Australian actress Emily Browning (American Horror Stories), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Drake Rodger (Motorheads), Clayton Cardenas (American Crime), JR Bourne (Teen Wolf), Georgie Flores (Dumplin’) and Myles Bullock (BMF). The official summary for the reboot promises, “An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.” There is no release date for the reboot as yet.
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid filed for divorce from her husband, Tommy Feight, on Oct. 17 after more than seven years of marriage. In her filing, Javid cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split. She requested sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s six-year-old son Shams Francis Feight, but noted her openness to Tommy seeing him on a visitation schedule. She also asked the court to block the potential awarding of spousal support to either parties involved in the divorce. She filed her divorce documents the same date that she listed the couple separating. Their divorce hearing has been set for December 18. Javid was on all nine seasons of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, which began in 2012 and ended in 2021. She went on to compete in Season 2 of The Traitors. After meeting Feight on Tinder in 2015, the two dated for three years before tying the knot on April 21, 2018. Over the course of their relationship, Feight also appeared on Shahs of Sunset—where some of the couple’s fights were documented. Javid and Feight did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Bravo opted not to comment.
Dr. Jane Goodall’s death certificate revealed that the chimpanzee expert died due to a cardiac arrest. The medical episode occurs when someone’s heart ceases to work properly, which can stop the heart from beating entirely and prevent blood flow to the rest of the body. The risk of cardiopulmonary arrest increases as someone ages and with Goodall passing away at 91-years-old, her death is considered natural. The globally recognized primatologist also had epilepsy, but it is unclear if that played any part in her death. After a career studying chimpanzees and advancing the way people viewed animals, Goodall passed away on Oct. 1. At the time of her death, the Jane Goodall Institute announced that she passed from natural causes.
County singer Keith Urban performed a telling song to open his new reality show in what many are viewing as a possible jab at estranged wife Nicole Kidman. Urban chose to play his track “Straight Line,” the opening song on his newest album High, at the premiere of the new CBS series The Road. The reality singing competition will see contestants battle it out to earn a supporting slot on his new tour. However, some viewers are speculating that his song choice could have been more than just a coincidence, according to Page Six. Urban spoke about the song’s meaning in February 2024, telling his Instagram followers that it explored “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.” He added, “Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself... whatever it is!!” The song itself was written to express sensations of “feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud,” the 57-year-old musician said. Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years together amid swirling—albeit unsubstantiated—rumors relating to the musician’s touring guitarist Maggie Baugh.
The Secret Service paid an event company $2.6 million to protect the high-profiles attendees at Charlie Kirk’s massive stadium memorial last month, according to TMZ. The Sept. 21 ceremony for the late right-wing commentator at a packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona drew President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and other administration officials and celebrities. The president and other speakers—including Kirk’s widow Erika—used the memorial to mark Kirk’s assassination as a sign of his martyrdom. TMZ reports that the Secret Service paid ARCUS Group $2.6 million secure the perimeter around the stadium, which can hold around 70,000 people, citing documents the outlet has obtained. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Secret Service for comment. ARCUS previously provided perimeter protection for Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration, and both the 2024 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, according to the company’s website. During his speech at the memorial, Trump declared that he “disagreed” with Kirk’s approach to dealing with opponents. “I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” the 79-year-old president said. Kirk was shot in the neck and killed at a Utah college event on Sept. 10. He was 31.
Eric Dane is set to guest star in an episode of NBC’s Brilliant Minds as an ALS patient while he is battling the disease himself. Dane, 52, is most notable for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria, and Countdown. The star opened up in April about being diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes the loss of muscle control. The disease currently has no cure. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like it, in my heart,” Dane told Good Morning America in June. Turns out he was right! The Grey’s Anatomy actor not only worked on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria after his diagnosis, but has no landed the Brilliant Minds guest role. Dane plays the role of Matthew, an esteemed firefighter who is struggling to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis, turning to Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), the series’ lead, for guidance. The episode is set to air Nov. 24.
Cancellation rates for Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions doubled in September in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s six-day suspension, according to data from subscription analytics firm Antenna. The company reported that monthly churn rates for Disney+ increased from 4 percent in August to 8 percent in September, while Hulu’s rates rose from 5 percent to 10 percent during the same period. Disney had been second in lowest churn rates, behind Netflix, until September. Streaming platforms usually see fairly consistent cancellation rates, so the doubling of these numbers reflects a stark difference. But Variety noted that both of these services saw an increase in sign-ups, which helped to offset the drop-off. Pending cancellations also subsided quickly, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. And Disney’s own internal numbers show a lower rate than Antenna’s data. It’s unclear whether the cancellations were due to Kimmel’s suspension or Disney’s announcement of a monthly price hike on the day he returned to screens. ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a Sept. 15 on-air monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. Kimmel’s comment spurred FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to threaten to pull the Disney-owned station’s broadcasting license.
Colman Domingo reveals he has joined the cast for Wicked: For Good as the voice of the Cowardly Lion. Domingo is known for his performances in acclaimed films, including The Color Purple, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Sing Sing.The Emmy Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Monday, to reveal his participation in the upcoming sequel with one of the few new roles from the mainstay 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The first 2024 Wicked film was a box office success, becoming Universal’s second highest-grossing film of the year globally. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo received Oscar nominations for their performances in the first film. The highly anticipated movie will merge timelines with the original Broadway musical, marking the first time Elphaba and Glinda meet iconic “Oz” characters: Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. The storyline will continue in the series sequel in theaters on Nov. 2.
A critical shortage of air traffic controllers, forced to work without pay, is causing severe flight disruptions at airports across the country as the government shutdown enters its 20th day. Nearly 9,000 flights have been delayed since Sunday, FlightAware reports, with airports in Newark, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas suffering the worst delays due to spiraling staff shortages. Around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents have been denied paychecks and forced to work six-day weeks throughout the shutdown, resulting in large numbers of sick days making an already short-staffed profession even worse. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said 53 percent of airport delays since the shutdown have been due to staff shortages, compared to around 5 percent during normal service. Throughout the shutdown, the Trump administration has aired videos at airports across the country blaming the Democrats refusal to reopen the federal government for the delays. A number of airports have refused to pay them after stating they “do not engage in partisan politics.”