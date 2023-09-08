Prison Tower Guard Fired for Missing Pennsylvania Killer’s Simple Escape
EYES NOT PEELED
The Pennsylvania prison tower guard who was on duty when killer inmate Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped has been fired, a source with knowledge of the decision told CNN Friday. The source said the Chester County Prison corrections officer was an “18-year veteran” of the jail. Hundreds of officers have been mobilized in the frantic manhunt for Cavalcante, who “crab-walked up a wall” of the prison nine days ago before sauntering over the roof and dropping down into a less-secure area of the prison, where he then escaped. Officials are on their second week of the search and have had eight to nine credible sightings of Cavalcante, at least three of which were made in or around Longwood Gardens—roughly three miles from the prison. In 2021, Cavalcante was convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, 38 times. Brandão’s sister said she has “been waking up with fright at night” and hasn’t “slept for many days” since Cavalcante’s escape.