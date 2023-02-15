Prisoner Attempts Jailbreak by Disguising Himself as a Sheep
ON THE LAMB
A convict tried to escape a maximum security prison in Bolivia by disguising himself as a sheep to pass by security unnoticed, according to reports. José Luis Callisaya Diaz, who was serving a 15-year sentence for homicide, wrapped himself up in sheepskin and then crawled through grass at the Chonchocoro facility before attempting to break through an external wall. But Diaz—who is nicknamed “the spider”—botched the escape and was caught when prison staff noticed he wasn’t in his cell. Pictures of his bizarre bid for freedom earlier this month showing him crawling around while wrapped in wool went viral in Bolivia. Director of the Penitentiary Regime Juan Carlos Limpias said Diaz had taken “advantage of the inclement weather” to mount his foiled escape.