Prisoner Escapes From Custody in Dramatic Airport Getaway

Police in Washington are searching for an escaped fugitive after he managed to elude authorities while being transported through an airport. John Nino, 20, was in police custody after being arrested in New Mexico several days prior on a second-degree robbery charge. But while being escorted through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the prisoner managed to escape his captors and flee the scene. Officers say they last saw him crossing railway tracks and heading towards Highway 99. A warrant had previously been issued for his arrest in June after he violated community supervision terms. Nino, who officers describe as being 6ft 2ins and weighing around 154lbs, is still at large. Authorities have urged the public not to approach Nino if they spot him and report any sightings to local law enforcement. The incident is the second time a prisoner has escaped from Sea-Tac Airport this year, after 29-year-old inmate Sedric Stevenson also went on the run while being transported across state lines. Stevenson was at large for over six weeks before being apprehended by authorities 45 days later.