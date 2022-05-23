Christian University Mulls Banning Unmarried Sex and Limiting Gender Expression
CHASTITY BELT
A private Christian university is considering banning sex between unmarried heterosexuals and limiting students’ gender expression and speech, according to a draft policy that Lee University in Tennessee recently presented a draft of the policy to faculty and staff. The proposal states that “no member of the Lee University community may promote or advocate, in person, in writing, or online, for sexual acts, behaviors or lifestyles that are contrary to Scripture, this statement of belief, or any other university policy.” Additionally, the draft indicates that members of the Lee University community must identify and “behave as” the gender that corresponds to their biological sex. A university spokesperson maintains that the draft policy is consistent with long-standing university beliefs and has been in development for years.