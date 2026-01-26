Private Jet Carrying 8 People Crashes in Flames
A private jet carrying eight people crashed as it took off in severe winter conditions in Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet was departing from Bangor International at around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, the airport and the City of Bangor announced in a statement. It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the crash, or whether a severe weekend snowstorm helped cause it. Communication between the jet and air traffic control can be heard on a recording of the incident, with an unspecified party saying, “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!” according to LiveATC.net via CNN. The controller then says, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.” “First responders are still on the scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the joint statement said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.