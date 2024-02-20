Private Jet Tracker Claps Back at Taylor Swift’s Attorney

The litigious wrath of Taylor Swift is well-documented and much-feared in the industry, but Jack Sweeney, a college student with a passion for publicly documenting private jet journeys taken by the rich and famous, is pushing back against the pop star. On Monday, Sweeney announced on X that he had sent a dismissive reply to Katie Wright Morrone, Swift’s attorney, in response to a cease and desist letter Morrone sent that demanded that Sweeney stop posting Swift’s jet journeys online.

At the end of December, Morrone’s cease and desist to Sweeney insisted that he was guilty of engaging “in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our Client’s location and future whereabouts to the public.”

“We request that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication of this information,” Morrone’s letter continued.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” Sweeney tweeted on Monday, referencing a lyric on Swift’s Reputation album, and attaching his letter to Morrone, in which his attorney James Slater asserts, “there is nothing unlawful about [Sweeney’s] use of publicly accessible information to track private jets, including those used by public figures like Taylor Swift.”

“Further, your letter’s tone of alarm is unfounded,” the response continues. “Our clients’ website only provides the location of private jets using publicly available information. That information poses no threat to Ms. Swift’s safety.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Morrone for comment.

Sweeney is no stranger to catching flack for his private jet tracking habits: Elon Musk similarly threatened him with legal action in 2022 due to Sweeney tracking the billionaire’s movements. Musk also banned Sweeney’s @ElonJet account from X, claiming that it violated the site’s doxxing policy.