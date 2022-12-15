Twitter Briefly Reinstates Account Tracking Elon’s Jet, Then Bans It—Again

Terminally-online denizens of Twitter might want to start tracking @elonjet the way the account itself tracks the private aircraft belonging to Elon Musk, as its status shifted several times over the course of a few heady hours on Wednesday. As of 8:30 p.m. EST, the account was suspended—but only after it was reinstated for roughly an hour, in a reversal from an initial ban that was enacted earlier in the day.

“I gotta be careful. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on,” Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who runs @elonjet, told The Daily Beast in an evening interview.

The ultimate mystery, of course, remains exactly how much real estate the account is taking up in Musk’s head, with the billionaire having said weeks ago that his “commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

“I never meant for any intent of like, any harm or anything,” Sweeney said, adding that the account uses publicly available information. “And I don’t think there’s that much of a risk of posting data that’s already there.”

Despite Sweeney telling the Associated Press that he’d woken up on Wednesday to a notice that his bot account had been permanently suspended for breaking Twitter’s rules without further explanation, @elonjet reappeared on its more than 526,000 followers’ feeds at 6:14 p.m. that evening.

Sweeney then fired off a couple of tweets from the account, writing, “Wait Hello? How long does delay mean @elonmusk,” in an apparent reference to a policy change on live location-sharing that the Twitter Safety team was in the midst of publicly announcing.

Musk himself elaborated shortly after, tweeting, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

He added: “Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.”

On Wednesday, an abrupt change to Twitter’s “Private information and media policy” page reflected a strangely specific caveat, stating that the company prohibits “live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes... regardless if this information is publicly available.”

An archival snapshot of page taken by The Intercept showed that this clause was not present on Tuesday.

The @elonjet account managed to put out a handful of other tweets during its brief resuscitation, including one asking for the reinstatement of Sweeney’s personal account, @JxckSweeney, which was also hit with a Wednesday morning ban.

At 6:46 p.m., it tweeted, “Yes I am back! But just In case make sure to follow my other accounts,” and went silent. Its page later reflected a suspended account.

Journalist Tony Webster also noticed on Wednesday afternoon that Twitter currently blocks links to Sweeney’s other Musk-related jet-tracking accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Those links were identified by the social media platform as “potentially harmful,” according to a screenshot shared by Webster.

Musk later suggested on Wednesday night that he was preparing to sue Sweeney, alleging in a tweet underneath the post announcing the anti-“doxxing” change that a “crazy stalker” climbed onto the hood of a vehicle carrying his son, X Æ A-12, in Los Angeles “thinking it was me.”

“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” Musk wrote.

Sweeney told the Beast that he was “kind of suspicious” of this claim. “Because I think if something really happened, wouldn’t you have put it all out at once?” he asked. “Why wait until there’s hundreds of stories about me getting banned—and my account getting banned—to say that there was an issue last night.”

The college sophomore confirmed that he hadn’t yet received any legal notice from Musk or his representatives. In fact, he hasn’t heard directly from the “Chief Twit” himself since he offered Sweeney $5,000 to shutter @elonjet.

“We’ll see if he’s actually doing anything,” Sweeney said.

A Twitter spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday, as its communications team was dissolved several weeks ago.

“Elon,” Webster tweeted dryly on Wednesday night, “I don’t think you’ll get your $44 billion back by suing a college student.”