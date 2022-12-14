Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet Gets Suspended

A Twitter account that tracked the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet appears to have been suspended from the site.

The automated account is no longer available on the platform after its owner, Jack Sweeney, said it had been shadow banned earlier this month. Over the weekend, Sweeney shared a Twitter thread in which he said a Twitter employee told him that on Dec 2 his jet-tracking account had its “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally.”

The thread also included a screenshot purporting to show Ella Irwin—the person who replaced Yoel Roth as Twitter’s head of trust and safety—sending a Slack message to an unspecified “team” asking them to “apply heavy VF [visibility filtering] to @elonjet immediately.” It’s not clear when the message was sent.

“Visibility filtering” is the term used by Twitter staff to refer to shadow banning, Bari Weiss reported in a Twitter thread last week. The former New York Times columnist said an unnamed employee at the company told her it was used as a tool “to suppress what people see to different levels.” Weiss added that visibility filtering was used to “block searches of individual users; to limit the scope of a particular tweet’s discoverability; to block select users’ posts from ever appearing on the ‘trending’ page; and from inclusion in hashtag searches,” without users’ knowledge.

On Monday, Sweeney followed up on his own thread to say that it appeared the shadow ban had ended. “I think Twitter noticed my tweets and back tracked. Guilty in my book,” Sweeney tweeted on Tuesday.

As of early Wednesday, the jet account’s tweets were inaccessible with a message simply stating: “Account suspended.”

Shortly after completing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk wrote last month: “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

NBC News reported in February that Musk personally contacted Sweeney in November 2021 to offer $5,000 to shut down the jet-tracking account. Sweeney—who was a 19-year-old University of Central Florida student at the time of the report—said he responded by asking Musk to up his offer to $50,000 before saying he would also consider scrapping the account for an internship.

Musk then blocked Sweeney some time after Jan. 23 this year, it’s claimed.

Sweeney has also set up dozens of other accounts including @CelebJets, which sparked international headlines in July when it posted details of a 17-minute flight flown by Kylie Jenner’s plane between two cities in California.

In an interview with Fortune, Sweeney explained he was motivated to run the accounts by celebrities’ hypocrisy who emphasize the importance of tackling climate change while also globe-trotting on their gas-guzzling private jets. “They say one thing and then do another,” Sweeney said. “They are just showing off but yeah, they shouldn’t be when it is wasteful, and it’s just like ‘look at me.’”

It’s not yet clear why the @elonjet account has been suspended or if the suspension is permanent. The Daily Beast has contacted Twitter and Sweeney for comment.