Priyanka Chopra Teamed Up With The Jonas Brothers for Rob’s Next Backstage Popcorn, Inspired by Indian Spices

Remember my love for Kelly Clarkson’s new BBQ popcorn with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, a.k.a. the brand the Jonas Brothers helped to spearhead into the limelight as co-founders? (If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you can check out my love for this mix here.) Well, less than two months later, Rob’s is back with a whole new flavor with their new partner Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the multifaceted philanthropist who famously wed Nick Jonas in 2018.

The popcorn is called “Mumbai Nights” and is inspired by India, Priyanka’s home country, and their staple savory and tasty culinary spices. The vegan and non-GMO popcorn is made with Rob’s standard plant-based recipe, featuring onion, garlic powder, turmeric, red bell pepper, and carrot. The recipe’s curry-like taste is so addictive and has helped satisfy my seemingly eternal craving for Indian food—like, one bag of this popcorn saved me twice this week from spontaneously splurging on takeout. Don’t get me wrong, I still have plans to order all the naan, samosas, and chicken tikka masala tonight in celebration of the weekend, but this popcorn will be at the ready for my next craving.

I have a feeling this popcorn will be sold (and maybe sold out?) at New York’s Marquis Theatre, when the Jonas Brothers take the Broadway stage five nights in a row starting March 14. And, if I still haven't secured tickets by then, I will try to soothe even an ounce of the pain by ordering all the snacks (including this popcorn) and all the drinks (including Joe Jonas’s Ohza sangria) for a little movie night in.

Anyway, enough about me. You should try this popcorn, and you should also watch my reaction to trying it for the first time on our TikTok and Instagram.

