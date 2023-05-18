Pro-Confederacy Teacher Complains About School District’s Probe
REVISIONIST HISTORY
A Florida middle school teacher who had his class watch a Confederate video in April for Confederate History Month has filed a complaint against his school district for launching an investigation into his teaching practices. Collier County Public Schools looked into a video that Manatee Middle School social studies teacher Jonathan Papanikolaou made and had his students watch on April 12. “Every year, our state celebrates and memorializes that valiant, brave fight and the countless sacrifices by our men and women during that known as the Civil War, but may be more correctly titled the War To Prevent Southern Independence,” Papanikolaou narrates in the pro-Confederate video. On April 27, the school district found that there was “no just cause for discipline” after looking into the incident. Papanikolaou then filed a complaint against the review committee, claiming the investigation caused a “hostile work environment” because colleagues were asking why he’s racist. In the complaint, Papanikolaou said the situation “has caused [him] grief and awkwardness in classroom and school exchanges” and “created emotional turmoil.”