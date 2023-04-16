Pro-DeSantis PAC Drops First Ad Telling Trump to Stop Dunking on Him
‘WHAT HAPPENED?’
A fundraising group backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as he reportedly weighs a run for the White House launched its first TV attack ad against Donald Trump on Sunday, chiding the former president for wasting his energy on trolling the governor. The advertisement features a narrator who intones, “Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida?” Accusing him of stealing from Democrats’ playbook, the narrator goes on to say, “Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis. What happened to Donald Trump?” The ad comes from the super PAC Never Back Down and ran as a one-time ad buy on Fox News Sunday, according to The Washington Post. It marks the most direct assault on Trump by DeSantis’ camp yet, and follows an earlier online-only ad that accused the former president of being a “gun grabber.” Trump’s allies, for their part, lashed out at DeSantis earlier this week for sticking his “pudding fingers” where they don’t belong—in an ad based on a previous Daily Beast report.