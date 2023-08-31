Pro-DeSantis Super PAC All But Gives Up on Nevada and Super Tuesday States
SOMETIMES BACK DOWN
The super PAC fueling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 bid for the White House has scaled back its efforts in a number of key states, including Nevada and California, officials confirmed to NBC News. The PAC, Never Back Down, has also backed down in North Carolina and Texas, two other Super Tuesday states alongside California. The group plans to halt its door-to-door canvassing operations in those states in order to conserve resources for early-voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. “We see real opportunities” in those states, Never Back Down spokesperson Erin Perrine told NBC. “The first three are going to set the conditions for the March states.” Her comments come despite the fact that Nevada officials said earlier this month they would move their caucus ahead of South Carolina’s. “Never Back Down has some serious issues if they don’t even know the primary calendar,” Make American Great Again spokesperson Karoline Leavitt tweeted. Other Never Back Down officials acknowledged that the PAC was pulling out of Nevada and California in response to what they saw as efforts to bend those primaries towards Donald Trump.