Pro-DeSantis Super PAC Quietly Raked in $30M in the Last Month
MONEYBAGS
As former President Donald Trump dominates headlines with his indictment, his presumptive chief GOP rival has been quietly raking in cash—despite not having announced his presidential candidacy yet. Never Back Down, a super PAC backing a 2024 run by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, raised $30 million in the last month alone, according to reporting by The New York Times. This hefty sum comes on top of the $82 million already in DeSantis’ state political committee, which could be routed into the coffers of his primary campaign. DeSantis, who is quickly becoming a favorite of the Trump-weary GOP donor class, raised more than half the money from outside Florida, though he still lags the former president in national polls of Republican primary voters.