Pro-Fascist Publisher Unmasked as U.S. Military Veteran: Report
BAD BOOKS
A U.S. military veteran has been identified as the proprietor of a pro-fascist publisher based in South Dakota, according to The Guardian. Bailey Ross, a trainee nurse and reported U.S. Air Force reservist, was also allegedly a paying member of a white nationalist organization that marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 while he was still enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. The website of his company, Agartha Publishing, went live in October 2021 and allegedly sells out of copyright books pushing pro-fascist and anti-communist messages, including works by the British fascist James Strachey Barnes. The company allegedly uses Shopify to process payments on its site, while some sales outside the U.S. are made through Amazon. Shopify did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by The Guardian, while an Amazon spokesperson said the company investigates books listed on its site “when a concern is raised.”