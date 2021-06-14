Pro Gambler Bob Voulgaris Secretly Running Dallas Mavericks: Report
SHADOW GM
According to Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris, gambling on pro basketball made him a multimillionaire. Unfortunately, he apparently doesn’t have a winning personality to match his prowess at the sports book—and he’s now reportedly alienating star point guard Luka Doncic as the “shadow GM” of the Dallas Mavericks. Team owner Mark Cuban brought Voulgaris on in 2018 as the director of quantitative research and development. But The Athletic reports that multiple sources describe Voulgaris as “the most influential voice within the Mavericks front office...either initiating or approving virtually every transaction made over the past two seasons. Those same sources add that Voulgaris has frequently gone as far as scripting the starting lineups and rotations for longtime head coach Rick Carlisle.”
It’s a development that has “steadily irritated and exasperated” both players and front office executives in the Mavericks organization, according to The Athletic, citing a source who said, “He doesn’t know how to talk to people.” In January, near the end of a game the Mavs were losing, Doncic spotted Voulgaris leaving early. Doncic viewed this as Voulgaris “quitting on them,” according to sources. But it doesn’t look like team management will be quitting on Voulgaris anytime soon. As one said, “Mark Cuban is the most powerful person in the organization, but whoever he’s listening to is second.”