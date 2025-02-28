Pro Golfer Chases Alligator Off the Course During Tournament

Cheat Sheet
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Backtracks After Elon Musk ‘Pro-Apartheid’ Claim
SORRY??
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 7:32PM EST 
The View
The View The View

The View co-host Joy Behar offered Elon Musk a back-handed apology after calling him “pro-apartheid” live on air. Behar’s comment slipped out during her rant about the South African billionaire’s relationship with President Donald Trump. “The guy was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa,” she said, later also calling the “first buddy” a “foreigner” and “a foreign agent.” She claimed that because of his background, “has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid, as I understand it.” Behar had to walk back her remarks right after the commercial break and admitted that she had no evidence for her claims. “Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was,” she said. “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full bloom, before the great Nelson Mandela fixed that. He was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t - he might have been a young guy, too.” She added jokingly: “So, don’t be suing me, okay Elon?” Behar added, which drew chuckles from the audience. Her apparent regret didn’t last long of course, as she immediately resumed her attack on the Trump administration. “They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict,” she said. “That’s why this show’s important.”

2
Bill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
GET REAL
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 6:47PM EST 
Bill Burr attends SNL50 at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bill Burr isn’t losing sleep over Ben Shapiro calling him “woke” and an “a--hole,” firing back in his characteristically blunt fashion. “I don’t know who he is, but that guy is a j----off,” Burr said in an interview with The New York Times this week. He dismissed Shapiro’s criticism as little more than a cash grab: “All he knew is if he put ‘woke’ on what I said, he would make more money.” Shapiro had taken issue with the comedian’s viral rant about CEOs after UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson was killed last December in a brazen, broad daylight shooting in Manhattan. “I love that f---ing CEOs are f---ing afraid right now. You should be! By and large, you’re all a bunch of selfish greedy f---ing pieces of s--t,” Burr said on his podcast last week. Shapiro felt he had to scold Burr in The Daily Wire, calling his comments “truly evil.”

3

Pro Golfer Chases Alligator Off the Course During Tournament

LATER, GATOR!
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 7:23PM EST 
Golfer Billy Horschel corrals an alligator while golfing.
ESPN

Professional golfer Billy Horschel was in for a surprise Thursday when he went head-to-scaly-head with a wild alligator during a Palm Beach Gardens golfing championship. The massive reptile crawled its way across the course before being spotted by the 38-year-old pro, who then approached the creature. Carefully, he extended his shiny golf club and nudged the gator’s head. As onlookers watched in awe, the gator scuttled away while Horschel followed. It found safety in a nearby pond, away from pesky humans. American alligators are fairly common in Florida, and they’re protected under the Endangered Species Act. They’ve lived in the state for centuries, but recent human population growth has forced them to interact with humans much more than desired. Still, they rarely attack humans, and as Horschel told the Associated Press: “they’re more afraid of you.” That didn’t stop fans from applauding Horschel’s bravery and posting all across social media about the University of Florida alum. “That’s a gator getting the gator,” they said, referencing the college mascot. All players were able to return to putting shortly after.

4
Clint Eastwood Mourns Death of ‘Dear Friend’ Gene Hackman
‘No Finer Actor’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 4:09PM EST 
Gene Hackman and Clint Eastwood during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Jim Smeal/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Clint Eastwood paid tribute to his friend and co-star Gene Hackman in an emotional statement to Variety on Thursday after the actor was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. Eastwood said Hackman was a “dear friend” whom he would “miss very much.” Retiring as an actor in 2004 after winning two Oscars, Hackman starred alongside Eastwood in the 1992 Western Unforgiven. The film was directed by Eastwood, who commended Hackman’s acting ability, stating, “There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note.” The role of Sheriff “Little Bill” Daggett in Unforgiven won Hackman his second Oscar in the Supporting Actor category at the 1993 Oscars. Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in separate rooms of their house with the front door left open and pills scattered on the floor in a scene police have labeled “suspicious.” Celebrity tributes have poured in, including from Morgan Freeman, who also starred in Unforgiven. He called working with Hackman one of the “personal highlights” of his career in an Instagram post.

5
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Jilted Exes Move in Together
HAPPILY EVER AFTER?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 6:31PM EST 
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at the Disney Upfront 2022 event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2022.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at the Disney Upfront 2022 event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2022. DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not the only couple making strides in their relationship—their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig may have just one-upped them. Roback and Holmes, both former ABC anchors, were outed as a couple in 2022. At the time they claimed they were in the middle of divorce proceedings with their respective spouses. Now, sources confirm that Shue and Fiebig have made advancements of their own after confirming their relationship in Dec. 2023. “[They] have moved in together,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not revenge. It’s real.” The insider said that the pair are “doing great and very much in love,” adding that although the couple isn’t ready to be engaged they are, in fact, deeply in love. “Marriage is a big step, so they’re cautious and careful because they got hurt the last time,” the source said, adding, “It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel and enjoy each other.” Meanwhile, Robach is still reportedly waiting on Holmes to pop the question. “Amy still believes in marriage and wants to get married to T.J.,” the insider said. “She wants that kind of commitment from him.”

6
Zendaya and Shrek Memes Stun in First ‘Shrek 5′ Teaser
GOING GREEN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.27.25 3:42PM EST 
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

TikTok, Zendaya, and a new yassified animation style pillar the long-awaited first look at Shrek 5. In a 30-second snippet released Thursday, DreamWorks teased the upcoming family romp which is slated to release in theaters Dec. 2026. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will all be reprising their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey respectively, however, a new cast member will also be joining the gang… Miss Zendaya Coleman. The Emmy-winning actress will be playing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, and in case that wasn’t enough of a signal for Shrek’s new era, Far Far Far Away apparently also has TikTok now? The teaser sees Shrek and Donkey scrolling through an all-too familiar feed of Shrek memes—meta commentary or Gen Z appeal? It also boasts a modernized animation style which users on social media still seem to be adjusting to. In any case, Shrek is back, better, and more chronically online than ever, plus, the Shrek twerking memes are now officially canon.

7
Gene Hackman’s Family Reveals What They Believe Caused His Death
WHAT HAPPENED
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.27.25 11:25AM EST 
Published 02.27.25 10:33AM EST 
Gene Hackman.
Gene Hackman’s daughter revealed his suspected cause of death. Vera Anderson/WireImage

Gene Hackman’s daughter believes that carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife, and their dog, according to a report. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that although the family isn’t positive this is the cause of death, it’s the leading theory. The Santa Fe county sheriff told the outlet that its deputies are still investigating and haven’t ruled anything out. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday after police performed a welfare check. Hackman, regarded as an actor’s actor, was best known for his breakout role in The French Connection, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1971. He took home his second Oscar, this time in the Best Supporting Actor category, for the 1992 Clint Eastwood flick Unforgiven. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, had been married for over three decades. Hackman’s daughter said since retiring from Hollywood in 2004, the actor had focused on painting. His favorite of his films was The French Connection, she said.

8
Trump Accepts King Charles’ ‘Unprecedented’ Invitation for Second State Visit
DO COME AGAIN
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 02.27.25 2:21PM EST 

President Donald Trump has been invited to the U.K. by King Charles for a second state visit. A handwritten letter extending the invitation was in an envelope handed personally to Trump by U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is visiting the White House Thursday. The invitation was accepted by Trump, who opened the letter on camera and called Charles “a great, great gentleman.” Trump said, “Well, that’s really nice,” as he displayed the letter, calling Charles “a beautiful man and a wonderful man.” Trump is a big fan of the royals. He met Queen Elizabeth II twice during his first presidency. His first visit was a working trip in July 2018, where he had tea with the queen at Windsor Castle and inspected a Guard of Honor. In June 2019, he returned for a full state visit, which included a grand state banquet at Buckingham Palace, and participation in events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Both visits drew significant media attention and public protests.

9
Michael Bolton Appears Frail in Pic Celebrating His Birthday
BOLTON’S BIRTHDAY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 11:39AM EST 
Facebook
Facebook Facebook

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton posted a rare family photo on Wednesday, following his brain tumor diagnosis. He took to Facebook to share a snapshot of the celebrations on his 72nd birthday with his children and his grandchildren. “Spending my birthday filled with love and gratitude,” his caption read. “Wishing you all the same, today & everyday!” Bolton was surrounded by his two daughters Holly and Taryn, along with three of his granddaughters. His third daughter Isa was not in the picture. The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer’s birthday celebration follows news that he canceled his upcoming London concert while he recovers from brain surgery amid his battle with cancer. In late 2023, Bolton was diagnosed with brain cancer and had to undergo “immediate surgery.” Later in Jan. 2024, he shared a health update with fans writing: “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.” He added: “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.” At that time he had claimed that he “will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery” and will “take a temporary break from touring.”

10
Why Death of ‘Buffy’ Star, 39, May Remain a Mystery
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.27.25 3:10PM EST 
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West hollywood, california. MICHAEL TRAN/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic death at age 39 was ruled “undetermined” Thursday morning, the New York Post reported. This comes after the Gossip Girl star’s family objected to an autopsy, according to a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office and sources. The office said it was respecting the family’s request in accordance with the state’s public health law and limited their medical examination to an external one. Trachtenberg was found dead by her mother at about 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday at her home in New York City. The star was spotted looking “frail” on a night out with friends just last week. Although she had undergone a liver transplant last year, those close to her confirmed that she lived a pretty healthy life. Some did speculate that her body may have rejected the organ. However, because of her family’s wishes not to conduct an autopsy it is improbable that there will be any further investigations into her death. Her official death certificate now reads “undetermined” for both cause and manner, according to sources.

