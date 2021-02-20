Pro Golfer Michelle Wie Hits Back After Rudy Giuliani’s Creepy ‘Panties’ Story
SUB PAR
Earlier this week, 76-year-old serial creep Rudy Giuliani shared a story on Steve Bannon’s podcast that was, we think, supposed to be a tribute to the late radio host Rush Limbaugh. He recounted being followed by a large number of paparazzi as he golfed with Limbaugh one day—before realizing they were actually there to photograph pro golfer Michelle Wie, whose “panties” were showing due to her unusual putting stance. Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA, has responded with extraordinary grace, calling it a “highly inappropriate” story. “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” she wrote. “I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”