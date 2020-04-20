Pro-Gun Activists Masterminding Anti-Quarantine Protests: WaPo
Pro-gun activists are fueling conservative protests against shelter-in-place orders via Facebook groups, The Washington Post reported on Sunday. Encouraging state governors in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York to end enforced social distancing, the groups have been emboldened by President Trump’s tweets urging citizens in Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia in particular to demand their public officials “liberate” their states, according to the Post. Ben Door, political director of an organization called Minnesota Gun Rights, is reportedly masterminding the Facebook groups with his brothers, Christopher and Aaron. They claim a combined membership of 200,000 and growing. Their groups are titled “Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine,” “Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine,” “Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine,” as well as “New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine.”
Trump has declined to criticize the protests, asserting on Sunday, “Some governors have gone too far, some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate.” Facebook told the Post in a statement that “unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook.” Public health officials maintain that the best way to prevent further spread of the virus at this stage of the pandemic is for the population to adhere to social distancing guidelines.