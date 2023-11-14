Pro-Israel Rally Chants ‘No Ceasefire’ Over Call for ‘No More Bombs’ in Gaza
‘I’M A PEACE GUY’
CNN political analyst Van Jones was jeered at a pro-Israel rally on Tuesday when he called for “no more bombs” to fall on Gaza, prompting rally attendees to loudly chant “no ceasefire” in response. Organized as an effort to stand against antisemitism and show solidarity with Israel, the March for Israel attracted tens of thousands of demonstrators to the nation’s capital, as well as a bipartisan slate of prominent speakers. It was also seen as a counter to the massive pro-Palestinian protests that have taken place across the globe. Early on in his speech, which featured him calling for Hamas to “end its reign of terror,” Jones was warmly received by the crowd. However, the mood quickly changed when he seemingly urged for the Israel-Hamas War to come to an end. “I’m a peace guy. I pray for peace,” the liberal pundit declared. “No more rockets from Gaza and no more bombs falling down on the people of Gaza.” The audience soon began booing Jones before shouting “no ceasefire,” prompting the former Obama adviser to get a bit flustered as the chants grew louder. While demanding an end to antisemitism and other forms of hate, Jones seemed to accidentally call for an increase in Islamophobia, nervously saying “let’s take a stand against Muslims.”