Pro-LGBTQ California Lawmaker Receives Bomb Threat Calling Him a ‘Groomer’
‘WE WILL F*CKING KILL YOU’
A San Francisco lawmaker’s home was searched for a potential bomb early Tuesday after he received a death threat calling him a “groomer” and a “pedophile” for his vocal support of LGBTQ+ rights. The threat to California state Sen. Scott Wiener, authored by an individual using the name “Zamina Tataro,” was emailed to The San Francisco Standard, who subsequently alerted both the state senator and the authorities. The email, with the subject line “Scott Wiener will die today,” said that “several” bombs had been planted at Wiener’s home address, with the author also threatening to stage a shooting at his office. “I’m willing to die today,” the individual wrote. The email also warned Wiener, “We will fucking kill you,” according to a statement issued by the Democratic lawmaker. He attributed this “latest wave of death threats” to his work “to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the criminal justice system” and “to ensure the safety of transgender children and their families.” The California legislator, who is gay and Jewish, has been the target of increasingly virulent homophobic and antisemitic attacks in recent months, with the police having previously responded to his home over a bomb threat in June.