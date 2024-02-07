‘Pro-Life Spider-Man’ Scales the Las Vegas Sphere

A right-wing activist who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man” climbed the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Fox5 confirmed that the identity of the climber is Maison DesChamps.

Las Vegas police responded to a call made at 10:11 a.m. PST saying that there was a person scaling the side of the new addition to the city’s skyline. Videos flooded X, showing a figure climbing the side of the Sphere, and walking on top.

At 11:29 a.m. PST police released a statement saying that the individual had been arrested. A spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment told KLAS that the “individuals” involved had been taken into custody. Fox5 crews witnessed two other individuals being detained at the base of the building.

Earlier this morning, DesChamps posted a video on Instagram, saying that he had just completed his climb of the Sphere. “Hey guys, I’m here on top of the Sphere,” DesChamps said, before explaining that he was making the climb to raise money for a mother. On Tuesday night DesChamps posted a picture of a banner reading “Abortion Is Murder” to his Instagram story and tagged @NFL.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke about the incident during a press conference about the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. “As we sit here today, there’s an individual–for a publicity stunt–climbing up to the top of the Sphere,” he said. “We know these things are going to happen, and we’re going to deal with them as they come up and make sure we have the safest Super Bowl we’ve ever had.”

The Sphere is 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the largest Sphere in the world. The outside of the structure is made up of LED light panels which can be seen from up to seven miles away.

In October, DesChamps was charged for reckless conduct and criminal trespassing after he climbed the 588-foot Accenture Tower in Chicago.