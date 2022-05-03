‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Climbs 1,070-Foot Salesforce Tower in Bizarre Abortion Protest

A man who free-climbed to the top of San Francisco’s 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower on Tuesday morning posted on his website that he recently started climbing sky scrapers in order to end abortion. The man, identified as Maison DesChamps, a rock climber who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spiderman,” was met by authorities and taken into custody after climbing all 61 floors of the building. He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. Police were first told about a man climbing the city’s tallest tower around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday and were waiting to arrest him shortly after 11 a.m. when he made it to the top.