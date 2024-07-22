Pro-Nikki Haley Group Throws Its Weight Behind Kamala Harris
#NEVERTRUMP
A small political action committee that styles itself as a disaffected group of Nikki Haley supporters who are committed to keeping Donald Trump out of the White House announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris for president on Sunday. The group, Haley Voters for Harris, had been known as Haley Voters for Biden until roughly an hour after the president announced that he had decided not to seek re-election, throwing his weight behind Harris in the process. “We support @JoeBiden’s recommendation and will immediately change the name of our organization to Haley Voters for Harris,” the group said. “There is no time to lose.” Craig Snyder, the group's director, told Newsweek in an email that Harris is a “tough former prosecutor” and the best candidate “to defeat Donald Trump in November.” Haley, meanwhile, offered her “strong endorsement” to Trump in a prime-time address at the Republican National Convention earlier this week.