Pro-Palestine Protester Throws Live Spray-Painted Mice Into a McDonald’s
CHEESED OFF
A pro-Palestine protester posted a clip of himself to TikTok releasing dozens of mice spray-painted with the colors of the Palestinian flag into a McDonald’s in the U.K. and shouting, ““Free fucking Palestine!” The video was captioned “Enjoy your rat burgers” and starts with the man opening the trunk of his car, which has a sign covering the vehicle’s license plate that reads, “PAIISTN Free Palestine.” He takes out a box filled with the mice and dumps them onto the floor of the restaurant, causing customers to panic. As he walks back to his car, the man shouts, “Free f—ing Palestine! Boycott Israel!” The Express reported that the incident occurred at Star City McDonald’s in Birmingham, while The Jerusalem Post claimed that the man was motivated by the fast food chain’s Israeli branch donating free meals to Israeli troops. A McDonald’s spokesperson told LBC: “Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitized and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection.”