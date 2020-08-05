Pro Poker Player Susie Zhao and Man Charged With Her Murder Met at Motel, Investigators Say
TWIST
The sex offender who allegedly murdered professional poker player Susie Zhao appears to have met her at a motel the night before officers found her body on July 13, investigators said Wednesday. Jeffrey Bernard Morris was charged with first-degree premeditated murder Tuesday from his hospital bed. “This is not the end of the investigation into Susie's death but the beginning of the pursuit of justice for her and her family,” Detective Lt. Chris Hild said. Zhao and Morris are believed to have met at a Waterford Township, Michigan, motel where Zhao had stayed several times before. Zhao’s relationship to Morris remains under investigation. Investigators did not reveal Morris’ condition, but said he is expected to be released from the hospital and brought to Oakland County Jail in the near future.