‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag Banned From H.S. Pregame Ceremony

A California school district has barred a pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flag from a high school football team’s pregame ceremony because it made some in the community “feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.” The decision angered some fans who brought their own flags to Friday night’s game at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The practice of carrying the flag onto the field became the focus of social media outrage, which led the district to step in. “While many embrace the symbol as simply a celebration of law enforcement, others have shared their feeling that the symbol has sometimes been co-opted by intolerant individuals with an agenda to divide and exclude,” William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman wrote in a letter about the controversy.
