    Pro Rock Climber Charles Barrett Charged With Yellowstone Sexual Assault

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Professional sport climber Charles Barrett was arrested Monday morning on allegations of aggravated sexual assault, according to the Department of Justice. Barrett, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact against an unidentified individual at Yellowstone National Park in August 2016 following an investigation by the park, according to the indictment. If found guilty, Barrett could face life in prison. Barrett was arrested by the U.S. Forest Service at the Mono County Courthouse in Bridgeport, California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the California native pioneered extremely difficult bouldering routes in the state, and has written several guidebooks on climbing in Yellowstone.

