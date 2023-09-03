Pro-Ron DeSantis PAC’s Leader Boasts About Smear Campaign on Vivek Ramaswamy
BATTLE FOR SECOND
The leader of a Ron DeSantis-supporting super PAC bragged to a group of donors that it was spearheading opposition research on GOP presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy, according to a new report from Politico. “Everything you read about him is from us,” Jeff Roe, the leader of the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down politcal action committee told donors before the first GOP primary debate. “Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure. And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him.” It’s a shocking admission from such a powerful political strategist, but evidently, Ramaswamy is posing a bigger threat to DeSantis than Roe expected. He also told donors that a good debate performance from Ramaswamy is “not great for us, short term.” A spokesperson for Ramaswamy said that the attacks from DeSantis and the “bipartisan establishment” prove that their campaign is “right over the target.”