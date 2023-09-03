CHEAT SHEET
    Pro-Ron DeSantis PAC’s Leader Boasts About Smear Campaign on Vivek Ramaswamy

    BATTLE FOR SECOND

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy passes behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a break at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    Brian Synder/Reuters

    The leader of a Ron DeSantis-supporting super PAC bragged to a group of donors that it was spearheading opposition research on GOP presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy, according to a new report from Politico. “Everything you read about him is from us,” Jeff Roe, the leader of the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down politcal action committee told donors before the first GOP primary debate. “Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure. And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him.” It’s a shocking admission from such a powerful political strategist, but evidently, Ramaswamy is posing a bigger threat to DeSantis than Roe expected. He also told donors that a good debate performance from Ramaswamy is “not great for us, short term.” A spokesperson for Ramaswamy said that the attacks from DeSantis and the “bipartisan establishment” prove that their campaign is “right over the target.”

