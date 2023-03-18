CHEAT SHEET
    Pro-Russia Accounts Used Twitter Blue to Push Ohio Train Derailment Misinfo

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Anonymous pro-Russia accounts on Twitter shared misinformation about the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

    Alan Freed/Reuters

    Anonymous accounts on Twitter reportedly used the platform’s new, easy-to-obtain verification system to amplify Russian misinformation about the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month. That’s according to an Associated Press report on Saturday, which found evidence of accounts spreading scores of misinformation—like fake charts detailing an increase in cancer diagnoses, unverified pollution maps, and suggestions of mass animal die-offs, which has not been confirmed. Sprinkled between these bits of misinfo were posts linking the Biden administration’s response to the derailment with its support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. “Biden offers food, water, medicine, shelter, payouts of pension and social services to Ukraine! Ohio first! Offer and deliver to Ohio!” one of the countless posts, from a verified account with 25,000 followers, said.

