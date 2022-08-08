MAGA Clothing Brand Busted Over Fake ‘Made in USA’ Tags
SHEEPISH
An apparel company known for its inflammatory, pro–Trump slant was ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to stop using phony “Made in USA” tags on its products and “come clean about foreign production,” according to an agency news release. Lions Not Sheep, a company that sprang up during the pandemic, became notorious for printing far-right slogans like “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Give Violence a Chance” on clothing. Both it and company owner Sean Whalen were also ordered to pay $211,335 in fines over the fake labels. The penalty comes after the FTC found that Lions Not Sheep employees had removed “Made in China” tags and replaced them with the “bogus” ones. According to the agency’s original complaint, Whalen uploaded a video to social media claiming he could “conceal the fact that his shirts are made in China by ripping out the origin tags and replacing them with tags stating that the merchandise was made in the United States.”