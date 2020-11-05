Pro-Trump ‘Count the Vote’ Protesters in Arizona Chant ‘Fox News Sucks’
TURNING ON THEIR OWN
“Fox News sucks!” pro-Trump protesters chanted Wednesday evening outside the Maricopa County Elections Department—a perfectly 2020 cap to a series of wild election events in Arizona.
Several hundred demonstrators gathered on Wednesday evening to chant “Count the vote” outside the building where Maricopa County officials were, in fact, counting the vote. (Trump had lagged behind Biden in the Arizona tally all day Wednesday, but campaign officials maintained that new figures would narrow the gap.)
Attendees also demanded answers about the fake controversy dubbed “Sharpie Gate”—in which Trump voters claim they were duped into invalidating their own ballots with felt-tipped pens, despite the state reiterating that such ink can be read by vote-counting machines—and, at one point, chanted “Fox News sucks.” That particular chant was in response to the Trump-friendly network having called Arizona for Democratic nominee Joe Biden the night prior—a call that would drastically narrow the president’s path to re-election and so irritated President Trump that several of his close associates reportedly reached out to Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch and others in an effort to force the network to retract its decision.
And while the protesters shouted “Count the votes” in Arizona as Trump lagged in the statewide vote, hours earlier pro-Trump demonstrators shouted “Stop the count” at a tallying center in Michigan, where the president was ahead at the time.