Pro-Trump Fraudster Jacob Wohl Booted Off Instagram
ANOTHER ONE
Notorious far-right schemer Jacob Wohl found himself kicked off another prominent social media platform when Instagram banned the pro-Trump huckster on Monday night. Wohl, who along with lobbyist Jack Burkman has drawn attention for manufacturing outlandish and false smears against the president’s foes, confirmed to The Daily Beast that Instagram banned his account. Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not respond to a request for comment.
Wohl, who rose to prominence by obsessively replying to Trump’s tweets, was booted from Twitter back in Feb. 2019. Twitter at the time said Wohl was banned for “specifically creating and operating fake accounts.” It came shortly after he boasted to USA Today of his scheme to create “enormous left-wing online properties” to influence the 2020 election.
Wohl and Burkman once again found themselves in the news last week when they were accused of placing a voter-suppression robocall aimed at scaring Detroit voters from using mail-in ballots, prompting Michigan officials to investigate.