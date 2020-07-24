Trumpy Women’s Group Takes NYC to Court So They Can Have a Giant Street Mural, Too

Read it at New York Daily News
Women for America First, a pro-Trump conservative women’s group based in Virginia, saw the giant “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on New York’s Fifth Avenue and thought they’d like one, too. But Mayor Bill de Blasio never responded to their request to paint “Engaging, Inspiring and Empowering Women to Make a Difference!” on a Manhattan roadway. So the group has taken de Blasio and the Department of Transportation to court, claiming they infringed on the group’s First Amendment rights. The group argues that de Blasio allowed the mural to be painted in front of Trump Tower as a political gesture only.