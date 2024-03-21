Pro-Trump Lawyer Surrenders to Warrant in Michigan After Release From Jail
FINGERPRINTS
Pro-Trump attorney Stefanie Lambert surrendered to law enforcement in Michigan on Thursday as part an indictment alleging she interfered with the 2020 election, according to CNN. On Monday, Lambert was taken into custody in D.C., after appearing at a hearing for her client, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation. Lambert was arrested for failing to appear at a hearing in response to an indictment alleging she tried to seize and access voting machines in Michigan in 2020. She was also accused of refusing to comply with a court order to submit fingerprints. Lambert was released after a night in jail on the condition that she surrender herself to authorities in Michigan. Special prosecutor DJ Hilson confirmed that she’d been taken into custody, and said an Oakland County Circuit Court judge had set aside her warrant, as she’d turned herself in “for the sole purpose of collecting her DNA and fingerprints.” Her attorney, Daniel Hartman said that her fingerprints would not be entered into the system “until further order of the court.”