Pro-Trump MMA Fighter Reveals Why He May Vote for Dems

MAGA loyalist and far-right MMA fighter Sean Strickland has had enough with the Trump administration’s vehement support for Israel.

Strickland, who has long supported President Donald Trump and even taken several selfies with the president, said Thursday that he’s drawing a “line in the sand” over MAGA’s involvement with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“I cant believe Im saying this but I will vote for a democrat over an aipac republican candidate,” he wrote in a X post.

AIPAC’s primary goal is to strengthen U.S. ties to Israel and urge the U.S. to provide Israel with increased military and financial aid. The group actively lobbies members of government to promote pro-Israel policies and has spent tens of millions of dollars on lobbying in the last two decades alone.

In Trump’s first month in office, his administration spent $12 billion in major Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Israel. The president has come under fire for providing extensive assistance with Israel’s attacks on Gaza, including the deployment of warships and aircraft and expedited weapons shipments. The administration has also vetoed several UN ceasefire resolutions even as Gaza’s population faces famine.

“4 years of a Democrat sounds easier than a politician owned by a foreign government,” Strickland, 34, wrote in his viral post. “Ted Cruz really was a sobering reminder of how owned our politicians are.”

Another social media user commented under Strickland’s post that it’s not just a Republican problem.

“Whats sad is how many democrats will fold to aipac too,” they wrote.

“That is a line in the sand for me,” said Strickland.

The fighter has been at the center of other public debates for being vocally transphobic and sexist and calling women’s right to vote an error.

In the last few months he has focused his attention on urging the president to not get caught up in “Israel’s war.”

“This is not our war,” he posted on X. “We don’t want it. You were elected by the people. Listen to the people who elected you. WE DO NOT WANT THIS!!!!

Several U.S. lawmakers including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have faced backlash over their support for the Israeli government.

Cruz was especially called out after seemingly suggesting that support for Israel was outlined in the bible during a June interview with far-right pundit Tucker Carlson.

“As a Christian growing up in Sunday school,” Cruz said, “I was taught from the Bible, ‘Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed.’ And from my perspective, I’d rather be on the blessing side of things.”

When Carlson began asking Cruz about the AIPAC’s campaign donations, Cruz grew defensive.

Cruz has received more than $1.8 million alone from the pro-Israel lobby through 2024.

“Biblically, we are commanded to support Israel,” he said.

In 2023, Cruz urged the U.S. to provide Israel with full military and diplomatic support, adding that the conflict was a battle between “barbarism” and “civilization” as well as “good versus evil.”

“The light and goodness will prevail if we stand with Israel,” he said.

Strickland was public about his support from Trump in the 2024 election, and posted a selfie of himself and the president on Instagram with the caption: “Absolute legend! Can’t wait to see the next 4 years. Don’t forget to vote... Even if you vote wrong...”

But soon enough, he started second guessing his decisions. He publicly expressed disgust over Trump’s plan to seize the Gaza Strip and turn it into the “Riveria of the Middle East.”

“Man if Trump keeps this bs up I’m about to start waving a Palestinian flag,” he posted. “American cities are s---holes and you wanna go spend billions on this dumpster fire. Did we make a mistake?! This ain’t America first.”

Strickland called out the president again a day later.

“American jobs [thumbs up emoji],” Strickland posted. “Deportation [thumbs up emoji]. Lower taxes [thumbs up emoji]. Invade, occupy, rebuild gaza… wait wait wait what? Lol."

American jobs 👍

Deportation 👍

Lower taxes 👍

Invade, occupy, rebuild gaza... wait wait wait what? Lol



