Trump’s Favorite Pastor Is ‘Tired’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Donald Trump’s favorite pastor is fed up with MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her racist language. “I’m tired of White Conservatives LIKE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN [sic] putting Black Conservatives in a bad position by spouting racist sounding stuff and wanting us to defend it and/or her,” Darrell Scott, a Cleveland-area pastor and former member of Trump’s transition team, wrote Monday on Twitter. “She called outreach to Black voters’ ‘pandering.’ I’m not standing next to that drivel.” Doubling down on his initial remarks after the lawmaker was banned from Twitter on Sunday, he added: “I don’t care that she got kicked off Twitter!”