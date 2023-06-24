CHEAT SHEET
Pro-Trump Pundit Nick Adams Flees MAGA Confab Ahead of Trump Speech
BETA MALE
Pro-Trump pundit Nick Adams—who claims to be “Trump’s favorite author”—skipped out on sticking around to watch the ex-president speak Saturday evening at a MAGA gathering. After speaking at the right-wing “Road to Majority” conference, Adams quickly headed for the exits with his bags for the airport—hours ahead of Trump’s slated speaking slot. “I have a flight to catch,” Adams told The Daily Beast, “Unfortunately, I won’t be there tonight.” When the self-proclaiming “alpha male” was asked why he’d miss the opportunity to listen to his “favorite president,” he said: “This interview is finished.”