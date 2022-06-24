Pro-Trump Social Media Drama Ensues After ‘Devastated’ User Claims Trump Blocked Her on Truth Social
‘A MISTAKE’
A pro-Trump user and self-described “political commentator” who goes by the username “@Lara8” claimed on the MAGA-loving social media site Gettr that she’d been “blocked” by Donald Trump on his very own Truth Social platform—setting off a kerfuffle among the pro-Trump crowd. Lara8, who has 59k followers, posted earlier this week, “I have no idea, but President Trump has blocked me today on Truth Social ... All of you who know me, know I’m a very loyal supporter of President Trump and #FreeSpeech fighter. I hope it was a glitch or a mistake...” She then reshared countless messages on her Gettr feed from fellow MAGA supporters expressing outrage. “Wow! Don’t make sense,” one commenter lamented. Following the outcry, Gettr CEO Jason Miller personally responded to the allegations about Truth Social, cryptically writing: “President Trump did NOT block you, and he very much appreciates your support - I have first-hand confirmation of this.”
On Thursday, Lara8 wrote she had “deleted” her Truth Social account, claiming the Trump block has “not been rectified.” “I’m still devastated,” she continued while theorizing she made a “mistake” in “tagging/commenting too him many times,” which “bothers” the former president. “I wish I could reach out to him [Trump] apologizing personally, or someone could tell him that would mean the world to me because I never had any bad intention.” A Truth Social spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday evening.